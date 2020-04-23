The project will shortly start with the installation of the 9.5MW wind turbines supplied by MHI Vestas

Last Borssele III & IV foundation in place. (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Aeolus has successfully completed the installation of 77 foundations for the Borssele III & IV wind farm.

For the last 6 months, the Aeolus has been deployed for the transport and installation of the foundations. Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus has also installed 4 out of the 12 cable strings.

The project will shortly start with the installation of the 9.5 megawatts (MW) wind turbines supplied by MHI Vestas. As the Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord is responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations and inter array cables.

The Borssele III & IV project reached a milestone with the installation of the 77 foundations. The work was executed within planning in 6 months. Despite the extra precautions in connection with coronavirus, we were able to continue the project, taking necessary measures and complying with governmental guidelines. We are proud of the Blauwwind project team and their partners, including Van Oord, for their contribution to the rapid construction of the wind farm.

Roeland Borsboom, Project Director Blauwwind

