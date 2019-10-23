Kore Power plans to build 10GWh battery manufacturing plant in US

The new facility is expected to produce battery systems that are made in the US, stimulating economic growth in the country

Image: Artist’s rendering of the new battery manufacturing facility of Kore Power. Photo: Courtesy of KORE Lithium Technologies, Inc.

Kore Power, an Idaho-based lithium-ion battery-maker, has announced its plans to build a 10GWh battery manufacturing plant in the US.

The company aims to build a one million ft² facility, which will manufacture and produce the Mark 1 Energy Storage System using fully automated battery assembly lines and processes.

Once completed, the plant will have a capacity of manufacturing 10GWh, which will help in meeting the rapidly growing market demand for customised industrial battery solutions.

The new facility could create 2,000 jobs in US

The new facility is expected to produce battery systems that are made in the US, stimulating economic growth in the country through 2,000 manufacturing jobs.

At present, the battery-maker is reviewing potential sites across US states as part of the process to select a suitable location to build the plant.

KORE Power CEO Lindsay Gorrill said: “We pride ourselves on being a U.S.-based energy storage solution-provider. As a result of being based in the U.S., we are able to deliver local, personalized service for the growing energy market.

“This new manufacturing plant is another step in our mission to increase our capacity to supply North American markets, and also to grow our international presence by offering proven and reliable solutions that are cost-effective and readily available.

“We are looking forward to selecting a location to construct a sustainable, state-side energy storage manufacturing plant – something we believe the U.S. market desperately needs.”

For the new facility, the assembly lines and processes for the battery manufacturing will be based on the processes that are already being used at Mark 1 Energy Storage System production at a plant in Jiaozuo, China, which is owned by the company’s manufacturing partner, Do Fluoride Chemicals (DFD).

The use of established production lines will minimise the time and risks associated with the construction and design of the new facilities, Kore Power stated.

In August, KORE Power and Novonix Battery Testing Services entered into a testing and consulting services agreement for KORE Power’s suite of lithium-ion battery technology, the Mark 1 Energy Storage System.