Kimberly-Clark has entered into a separate agreement to purchase RECs from NextEra Energy Resources

Solar Panels located at the Kimberly-Clark Lagrange, GA manufacturing plant. (Credit: United Renewable Energy LLC)

A 3MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project has been completed and commercialized by United Renewable Energy at Kimberly-Clark’s facility in LaGrange, Georgia. The project was the result of collaboration between Kimberly-Clark’s facility, United Renewable Energy LLC as the project developer and builder, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC through a subsidiary, which is the long-term project owner. All of the output from the new solar facility, along with all the renewable energy credits (RECs) will be sold to Georgia Power as part of Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative, and the associated RECs will be retired on behalf of all of Georgia Power’s customers.

The 3MW solar project has over 8,600 solar panels.

In addition to leasing the land for this project, Kimberly-Clark has entered into a separate agreement to purchase RECs from NextEra Energy Resources, which allows Kimberly-Clark to offset its greenhouse gas emissions.

“The development of this project and our purchase of RECs provide the most recent examples of how we demonstrate our commitment to renewable energy,” said Jeremy Cannady, mill manager at Kimberly-Clark’s LaGrange facility. “The project is a source of pride for LaGrange employees, and purchasing RECs from NextEra Energy Resources helps us strive towards our global goal of a 40% offset in greenhouse gas emissions by 2022.”

“We are proud to be a part of this world class team, including Kimberly-Clark and NextEra Energy Resources, for the benefit of the LaGrange Plant and community,” said William Silva, CEO of United Renewable Energy. “Kimberly-Clark’s commitment to pursuing a global Energy and Climate strategy focused on energy conservation, switching to lower GHG emitting fuels and implementing alternative energy sourcing solutions is evident.”

“Our partnerships with industrial clients are focused on helping them achieve their business goals, which can range from saving money on their utility bills to meeting their greenhouse gas emissions goals. Distributed generation assets like this one at Kimberly-Clark are a great way for industrial businesses to make an impact at their facilities where they are visible to employees and stakeholders,” said Matt Ulman, vice president of distributed generation for NextEra Energy Resources.

Source: Company Press Release