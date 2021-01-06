The LBV will provide LNG bunker to LNG-powered vessels that call at the Port of Singapore

Keppel delivers LNG bunkering vessel. (Credit: wasi1370 from Pixabay)

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has delivered Singapore’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, to FueLNG with a perfect safety record.

Built in Keppel O&M’s Nantong shipyard, FueLNG Bellina is the second LNG bunkering vessel (LBV) and fifth dual-fuel vessel delivered by Keppel O&M. This extends Keppel’s track record in solutions across the gas value chain and is line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in LNG solutions and renewables.

The LBV will provide LNG bunker to LNG-powered vessels that call at the Port of Singapore. This facilitates the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel and the growth of Singapore as a global LNG bunkering hub.

Designed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), to its proprietary MTD 7500U LNG design, the LBV has a barge-like extended flat surface to provide bunker to a wide range of vessels. It is also highly maneuverable, minimising tug utilisation during bunkering operations and in turn reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

FueLNG Bellina is also the world’s first bunkering vessel with Smart Notation for its suite of digital services. Equipped with Keppel O&M’s proprietary VesselCare solutions, these smart functions enable remote monitoring and real-time support of vessel operations.

For achieving a perfect safety record and zero lost-time incidents, Keppel O&M was also awarded a safety bonus by FueLNG.

Source: Company Press Release