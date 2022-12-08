Keadby 3 carbon capture power station will be developed as a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station, featuring a CCGT unit with up to 910MW gross capacity, along with a carbon capture and compression plant and other infrastructure

Keadby 3 Carbon Capture Power Station. (Credit: SSE)

UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has approved the application for the development of the Keadby 3 carbon capture power station.

UK-based energy company SSE, through its fully owned Keadby Generation, submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration, in June last year.

Following an examination, which considered consultations from the public, and interested parties, recommendations were made to the Secretary of State in September this year.

Keadby 3 carbon capture power station will be developed as a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station, featuring a CCGT unit with up to 910MW gross capacity.

It will use natural gas as fuel and will be equipped with carbon capture and compression plant, electrical, gas, and cooling water connections, and associated development.

Planning Inspectorate interim chief executive Navees Rahman said: “The Planning Inspectorate has now examined more than 100 nationally significant infrastructure projects since the Planning Act 2008 process was introduced, ensuring local communities, the local authority and other interested parties have had the opportunity of being involved in the examination of projects that may affect them.

“The Examining Authority listened and gave full consideration to all local views and the evidence gathered during the Examination before making its recommendation to the Secretary of State.”

According to SSE, Keadby 3 carbon capture power station would become the UK’s first power station equipped with carbon capture technology by the mid-2020s.

The UK government has recently announced its goal of eliminating 10MT of CO2 by 2030.

SSE said Keadby 3 project has the potential to offset at least 1.5MT of CO2, which forms 15% of the target set by the UK government.

Furthermore, Keadby 3 will be connected to the shared infrastructure developed by the East Coast Cluster, a collaboration between Zero Carbon Humber, Net Zero Teesside, and Northern Endurance Partnership.

The East Coast Cluster will transport the CO2 captured by Keadby 3, and store it offshore.