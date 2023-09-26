Under the contract, KBR will undertake modifications to Train 1 of Woodside's Pluto LNG facility, located near Karratha, Western Australia.

KBR awarded project management contract for Pluto LNG. (Credit: carlosan on FreeImages)

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) contract by Woodside Energy, as operator for and on behalf of the Pluto Joint Venture.

Under the contract, KBR will undertake modifications to Train 1 of Woodside’s Pluto LNG facility, located near Karratha, Western Australia. The modifications will enable the processing of up to three million tonnes per annum of Scarborough gas through Train 1.

“KBR is pleased to support Woodside in the modification of the Pluto Train 1 LNG facility to enable processing of Scarborough gas, and in turn provide opportunity to extend the life of the plant,” said Jay Ibrahim, President – Sustainable Technology Solutions. “KBR is committed to helping its clients navigate the energy transition, which includes gas as a key part of the energy mix. We are also excited to focus on engaging local and Indigenous businesses to support the project and proud to be creating jobs and opportunities within Western Australia.”

KBR has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, developing and supporting cryogenic liquefied natural gas facilities. This deep domain knowledge makes KBR ideally suited to provide high end engineering and project management services to support this project.

