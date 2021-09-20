The LVR JV Agreement between Kavango and LVR GeoExplorers Ltd comprises two PLs totalling 1,091km2

Kalahari Copper Belt - LVR JV Licence Renewal. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Kavango Resources plc (LSE:KAV), the exploration company targeting the discovery of world-class mineral deposits in Botswana, is pleased to announce renewal of Prospecting Licences (“PLs”) PL082/2018 and PL083/2018 (the “LVR Project”) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (“KCB”). The LVR Project is held in a Joint Venture between the Company and LVR GeoExplorers (Pty) Ltd (“LVR”). Kavango is currently earning into the LVR Project and has to date acquired a 25% stake.

The LVR Project covers 1,091km2 of prospective ground in the KCB. First drill targets were announced on 03 June 2021. Field exploration is ongoing and a further update is expected in the coming weeks.

Ben Turney, Chief Executive Officer of Kavango Resources, commented: “The LVR Project is quietly gaining momentum.

“We think PL082 is particularly interesting. Analysis and fieldwork so far suggest this licence could contain a mirror of Cupric Canyon’s Banana Zone South Limb on the other side of the Ghanzi Ridge.

“We expect to release descriptive media, illustrating the extent of this project’s potential in the coming weeks.”

