Jura Energy and its partners have commenced production from the Badin IV South leases in the Badin IV South Block located in the Sindh province, Pakistan.

Covering an area of 864.41km² in the Sindh province, the Badin IV South (2468-5) lies in the Lower Indus basin or Badin sub-basin, which is claimed to hold a number of producing oil and gas fields of Pakistan.

Petroleum Exploration (PVT) is the operator of the block with a 47.5% stake while Jura Energy owns 27.5% stake. The remaining 25% interest is held by Gulf Petroleum International.

Production commenced from the Badin IV South leases, which include Ayesha, Aminah and Ayesha North, following completion of testing and commissioning of production facilities.

The Badin IV South leases, which cover an area of approximately 39.49km², are located in the districts of Badin and Sujjawal.

The company said that the Badin IV South leases’ current production comprises approximately 22 million cubic feet per day of conventional natural gas (CNG) and 174 barrels per day (bpd) of natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The CNG production from the three leases is being sold to Sui Southern Gas Company while the NGLs production is sold to the country’s refineries directly.

Jura Energy said in a statement: “The sale price of CNG and NGLs production from Badin IV South leases shall be determined under the Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy 2012, using prescribed formulae for CNG and NGLs, based on the carriage and freight price of a basket of crude oil (“C&F Price”) imported into Pakistan.

“Based on the C&F Price of US$ 53/Bbl, the CNG and NGLs production from Badin IV South leases is expected to be entitled to a price of approximately US$ 4.54/MMBtu and US$ 48.45/Bbl respectively. The actual realized price may vary due to change in applicable C&F Price.”

In 2019, PEL announced the discovery of significant quantities of gas and condensate in Badin IV South Block Concession.