The interconnection project is expected to enhance stability and reliability of electricity networks in Jordan and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Jordan plan to build 164km power grid project. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to connect the power grids of the two countries.

The MoU has been signed between Jordan Energy Minister Hala Zawati and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two countries will establish a framework of joint cooperation for the development of the interconnection project.

New grid interconnection project will link Qurayyat and East Amman

The electricity grid interconnection project, which would be approximately 164km long, will link Qurayyat, a city located in Al Jawf Province, in northern Saudi Arabia, and East Amman in Jordan.

The project is expected to enhance the stability and reliability of electricity networks in two countries.

Abdulaziz Bin Salman was quoted by Saudi Gazette as saying: “The project is part of the Kingdom’s electrical grid connection plans, and it comes within the executive programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that focus on investing in the strategic location in the Kingdom’s electrical network.”

Salman noted said that the agreement follows the completion of a comprehensive and detailed study conducted by the concerned authorities in the two countries.

“There are promising opportunities from the project to support the reliability of the electrical networks between the two countries, achieve economic savings, absorption of electrical networks to enter renewable energy and achieve optimal investments in electricity generation projects,” Salman added.

Zawati was reported by The Jordan Times as saying that the agreement is in line with the 2020-2030 comprehensive strategy for the country’s energy sector.