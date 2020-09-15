The company has delivered its Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules for the project

The Chinese solar panel maker has delivered the modules to Trung Nam Group. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

JinkoSolar Holding announced that it has supplied 611MW modules for the the Thuan Nam solar power plant project in Vietnam.

Under the contract, the Chinese solar panel maker has delivered its Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules to Trung Nam Group.

The solar power plant project, located in Thuan Nam, is one of the largest projects by capacity that are using bifacial modules in both Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Trung Nam Group general director Nguyen Tam Tien said: “After a comprehensive project evaluation, we found that Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet modules suit our project best because these high-efficiency modules generate more power than conventional modules and are resistant to humidity in this climate.

“JinkoSolar’s module technology is best able to maximize the IRR for a solar power project of this magnitude.”

JinkoSolar says Tiger bifacial modules generate higher power compared with conventional modules

According to the solar module manufacturer, its Tiger modules are fit for projects that face land scarcity challenges, as they are smaller in size compared with 166mm modules.

In addition, they are claimed to produce higher power compared with conventional modules and reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

Further, Tiger bifacial transparent backsheet are said to be much lighter than conventional bifacial modules, enabling savings on logistics and labor costs for installation.

With seven productions facilities globally, JinkoSolar has 14 overseas subsidiaries.

In August, the company signed a contract with Shanghai Electric to supply approximately 1GW of solar modules for the fifth phase of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Solar Park in Dubai.

Under the contract, it will supply Swan series modules, which are said to be designed to meet the high requirements of Dubai’s scorching temperatures.