Jervois will receive final environmental approval from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to drill the CC copper-gold target in western Uganda

Jervois seeks Environmental Approval to drill gold target in Uganda. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Jervois Mining is pleased to advise it is recommencing drilling activities at its Kilembe area properties in western Uganda following a hiatus during COVID-19 restrictions.

Jervois has been advised by the Government of Uganda that it shall shortly receive the signed environmental approval from NEMA to execute an initial 1,000 metres of diamond core drilling on the CC copper-gold target in the Kilembe area of western Uganda. As detailed in its 26 June 2020 ASX release, Jervois plans to test targets where it recovered high-grade copper-gold rock chip samples at surface, which were also coincidental with gold in soil anomalies. An interpreted structural feature defined from ground magnetics, which is coincident with the surface rock chip and soil samples (see ASX announcement 22 January 2020), will be tested with this drilling. Jervois was previously scheduled to drill these targets in Q1 2020, until COVID-19 field restrictions in Uganda forced demobilisation.

The drilling team has mobilised to site in western Uganda in order to commence drill pad preparations for the commencement of physical drilling, anticipated within two (2) weeks. Work crews have mobilised to the field under registered permits, and in compliance with

both Ugandan and Jervois COVID-19 requirements under enhanced safety and health protocols.

The programme will be conducted utilising Jervois’ in-country geological professionals and regular East African drilling contractor, whom have safely executed the Company’s prior workplans in conjunction with Jervois’ ongoing and modified Community Engagement programme. Jervois has implemented strict Standard Operating Procedures (“SOP’s”) which will be carefully followed by the field teams throughout the drilling.

Whilst COVID-19 impacts continue, Jervois is excited to be restarting activities across its global footprint in a safe and responsible manner. Jervois’s Chief Executive Officer, Bryce Crocker, has relocated to the United States for the second half of 2020 to advance financing for the Idaho Cobalt Operations.

Source: Company Press Release