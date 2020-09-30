JDR banks project win in Azerbaijan for BP

JDR wins cable contract for offshore Azerbaijan project. (Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR, the global subsea cable supplier and servicer owned by the TFKable Group, has won a contract to manufacture and supply a 5.5km 33kV fiber optic power cable and a steel tube subsea isolation valve (SSIV) umbilical, for a platform project, offshore Azerbaijan.

The 33 kV fiber optic power cable will connect an existing platform to the new platform to provide power share and communication services. The use of this cable means there is no need to install a gas turbine on the platform – providing environmental benefits. The SSIV umbilical will connect from the topside to the subsea isolation valve that exports oil from the well, providing the operator with critical control of the valve.

The agreement will see JDR package and ship the products via the Eurasia canal to the Caspian Sea using a bespoke eight metre cable installation reel. JDR will design the power cable and umbilical specifically to fit the vessel, which has size limitations due to the narrowing of the canal.

Rory Graham, Sales Manager at JDR, commented, “We’re delighted to announce a contract win in Azerbaijan as this is our first project win directly with this client. It’s brilliant to be expanding our global footprint and to supply our technology to help achieve the project goals. This contract award is a testament to our flexibility and ability to meet the design requirements of our clients. The transportation limitation is one we have overcome before and, with our technical expertise, we can ensure delivery will be smooth and efficient.”

The cables, junction boxes and SSIV umbilical will be manufactured at JDR’s state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool. The cores for the power cable will be manufactured at TFKable’s Bydgoszcz plant in Poland. Delivery of the products to the project is scheduled for May 2021.

Source: Company Press Release