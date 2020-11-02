The pipeline transports gas from Basra to Baghdad for feeding certain power stations in central Iraq

More than three killed and several injured in a gas pipeline blast in Iraq. (Credit: outgunned21/Freeimages.com)

A gas pipeline blast in southern Iraq in the Al Muthana governorate in the early hours of Saturday killed more than three people and injured over 50.

It occurred near the city of Samawa, located 270km south of Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

As per the police, the gas transmission line has been shut down following which firefighters managed to douse the fire, reported Arab News.

The gas pipeline explosion has no impact on the gas production and processing operations in Iraq, said the publication, citing two gas officials.

In a statement, the Iraqi military said that the reason behind the gas pipeline blast has not been ascertained. However, it claimed that nine Shi’ite militia fighters were among those injured, while two children lost their lives in the explosion.

According to police sources, the blast happened at a pipeline extension laid near a camp of an Iraqi militia force.

The gas pipeline in question transports gas sourced from Basra to Baghdad for feeding certain power stations in central Iraq, reported ANI/Xinhua, citing the country’s Deputy Oil Ministry Hamid Younis.

The Iraqi oil ministry’s teams were deployed to replace the impacted parts of the gas pipeline to restart gas transportation. Hamid Younis said that the oil ministry has launched a probe into the pipeline explosion.

Bangladesh suffered a gas pipeline blast recently

In early September, a gas pipeline blast in Bangladesh killed more than 26 people. The explosion of an underground gas pipeline operated by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution took place near a mosque in Narayanganj.