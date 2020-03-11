JAC Gas Turbines are specifically designed for transition from coal to natural gas and ultimately to renewable hydrogen fuel

IPA orders MHPS JAC gas turbine technology for Utah-based Power Plant. (Credit: FreeImages/Karsten W. Rohrbach)

The Intermountain Power Agency (IPA), a power generating cooperative in Utah and California, has contracted Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) to deliver two M501JAC gas turbine technology for its Intermountain Power Plant (IPP) in Delta, Utah.

The order includes two 1-on-1 M501JAC power trains with gas turbines, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and auxiliary equipment, along with 20-year service to the plant under a long-term service agreement.

IPA said that the contract marks the first advanced gas turbines, specifically designed for transition from coal to natural gas and ultimately to renewable hydrogen fuel, creating a model for the global industry to follow.

Intermountain Power Agency general manager Dan Eldredge said: “Our mission is to provide affordable, reliable power with a future vision of becoming a net-zero carbon energy resource. The unique Intermountain Power Project site and existing regional energy infrastructure provide an ideal opportunity for accomplishing this mission.”

IPA will increase the power plant hydrogen capability through MHPS turbine fleet

This transition is expected to begin in 2025, when the turbines are anticipated to be commercially capable of using a mix of 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas fuel, to reduce more than 75% carbon emissions than the out-dated coal-fired technology.

IPA said that the hydrogen capability of the plant will be steadily increased to 100% renewable hydrogen between 2025 and 2045, ensuring carbon-free power generation. The power plant is connected to the Los Angeles power grid by an existing high voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line.

The transformed generation facility would provide 840MW of reliable energy to the IPA purchasers, including Los Angeles and municipalities in other parts of California and Utah. IPA will own the facility be and operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

Furthermore, IPA is expected to receive advanced JAC air-cooled dry low NOx combustion system with hydrogen-rich fuel capability from MHPS.