Reuters Events has officially launched their flagship offshore wind event, US Offshore Wind 2023 (USOW23) being held in the Hynes Convention Center, Boston, July 11-12th.

The event will unite over 1000 offshore wind developers, utilities, OEMs, financiers, and supply chain executives, hosting industry-breaking discussions covering all corners of project development, from permitting through to construction.

Speakers and Agenda Officially Released – Download the USOW23 Brochure Now

U.S. Offshore Wind ConfEx 2023 will feature more than 70 world-class speakers across two tracks, and 60+ exhibition booths filled with trailblazers in offshore innovation. This year Reuters Events are elevating the networking opportunities with more than 30 hours of time to build partnerships with industry leaders, accessed through private meetings, dinners & drinks, breakfast briefings, workshop debates, roundtable discussions.

Confirmed speakers include some of the most influential figures in the industry, including Ocean Winds – Bluepoint Wind CEO, John Dempsey, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center CEO, Jennifer Daloisio, and Head of Offshore Wind at Siemens Gamesa, Steven Dayney.

“The U.S. offshore wind industry is on an unstoppable trajectory, projected to generate over 30GW of power in eight East and West Coast states by 2030, providing a $70 billion revenue opportunity to businesses in the supply chain,” said Jessica Jones, Renewables Project Director at Reuters Events.

“You’ll meet every major developer, investor, contractor, supplier, manufacturer, and policymaker, and access the keys to thousands of imminent supply chain and service contracts.” said Jones.

Over two crucial days the event will explore:

Beating the Cost Crisis and Reduce Investment Risks : Explore resource availability and market profitability, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the power of PPAs

: Explore resource availability and market profitability, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the power of PPAs Accelerate Permitting and Advance Interstate Collaboration Amid Political Instability : Discover how to collaborate with all stakeholders to reduce the strain of the permitting process and create a streamlined process for the incoming influx of projects

: Discover how to collaborate with all stakeholders to reduce the strain of the permitting process and create a streamlined process for the incoming influx of projects Scale Up and Connect Offshore and Onshore Transmission : Delve into improving and expanding grid connectivity and energy storage to maximize project investment returns in an industry that is here to stay

: Delve into improving and expanding grid connectivity and energy storage to maximize project investment returns in an industry that is here to stay Boost Supply Chain Capacity, Workforce Development, Port and Manufacturing Facilities : Adapt to ever-growing turbine sizes and components, new job roles, and foundation technology in line with the latest procurement and local content insights

: Adapt to ever-growing turbine sizes and components, new job roles, and foundation technology in line with the latest procurement and local content insights Expand Your Offshore Wind Reach and Unleash New Areas: Learn how to assess US areas of boundless potential for both fixed-bottom and floating wind and remain at the forefront of competition in a market on an unstoppable trajectory

U.S. Offshore Wind 2023 is scheduled to kick off on July 11-12th. For more information, visit US Offshore Wind 2023 (reutersevents.com) or contact jessica.jones2@thomsonreuters.com.