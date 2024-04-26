The event showcased the latest innovations and trends in the energy sector, drawing significant attention from industry professionals and enthusiasts alike

Credit: 정훈 김 from Pixabay

The March edition of SMART ENERGY WEEK / GREEN TRANSFORMATION WEEK concluded resounding success, marking another milestone in the journey towards sustainable energy solutions. The event showcased the latest innovations and trends in the energy sector, drawing significant attention from industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Key figures from the shows highlight the scale and impact of SMART ENERGY WEEK / GREEN TRANSFORMATION WEEK:

Visitors : 69,261 | Exhibitors : 1,484 | Int’l Exhibitors : 644 from 29 Countries/Regions | Conference Sessions : 200

Feel the excitement of the venue through the video!

In addition to these impressive statistics, here are some captivating snapshots from the show venue [https://www.wsew.jp/spring/en-gb/about/sokuho.html].

SMART ENERGY WEEK / GREEN TRANSFORMATION WEEK holds three editions annually, providing ample opportunities for industry players to engage with a diverse audience and expand their business reach. The upcoming editions include:

Tokyo edition in Oct. 2 – 4, 2024 at Makuhari Messe, Japan

Osaka edition in 20 – 22, 2024 at INTEX Osaka, Japan

February edition in February 19 – 21, 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

We invite you to consider joining as an exhibitor and tapping into the thriving markets of Japan and Asia. Don’t miss this chance to showcase your innovations and contribute to the green transformation of the energy landscape. For more information and to reserve your exhibition space, please visit [https://www.wsew.jp/hub/en-gb.html] or contact [wsew.jp@rxglobal.com].

Source: Company Press Release