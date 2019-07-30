Image: ION announces new 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Denmark. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison from Pixabay.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced a new 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Denmark. The initial 2,200 sq km phase of the 10,250 sq km program is aligned with the Danish Energy Agency’s objective to boost exploration activity by providing a modern, affordable 3D depth-imaged data set. The program is ideally suited for upcoming biannual license rounds, the ninth of which is expected to open in 2020. Initial deliverables are expected to be available in September 2019 with final deliverables in January 2020.

“The North Sea is one of the most prolific hydrocarbon basins in the world and the Danish sector has been producing oil and gas for nearly five decades,” said Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION’s Ventures group. “As a stable and attractive oil and gas investment area with an estimated 3 billion barrels of reserves, the fresh turnover of blocks and new players provides an exciting opportunity for a regional depth-imaged 3D survey to help drive a new wave of exploration success. We are leveraging our proprietary imaging experience and advanced model building and imaging tools, including full waveform inversion, to tackle the imaging challenges associated with the area. We are confident this product will support E&P operators as they seek to maximize the value of these remaining reserves.”

Source: Company Press Release