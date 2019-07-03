The £100m facility will provide backup for renewable generation sources such as wind and solar power

Image: The £100m Spalding Energy Expansion project features one Siemens F-class gas turbine in open cycle configuration. Photo courtesy of Karsten W. Rohrbach/Freeimages.com.

Power generation firm InterGen has commenced commercial operation of the 300MW natural gas-fired power plant, the Spalding Energy Expansion project, in England.

Located in Spalding, Lincolnshire, the £100m Spalding Energy Expansion project features one Siemens F-class gas turbine in open cycle configuration.

The Siemens F-class gas turbine allows the power plant to provide essential back-up for renewable power sources such as wind and solar.

The project was constructed in partnership with Siemens, Atlantic Projects Company and Darke Engineering. Atlantic Projects Company provided construction and balance of plant services while Darke Engineering provided gas infrastructure for the project.

InterGen CEO Jim Lightfoot said: “We are delighted that the Spalding Energy Expansion project has achieved commercial operations safely, ahead of schedule and within budget.

“This plant will play an important role in providing essential power and system services during periods of peak demand.

“I am very pleased to be joining InterGen at an exciting time for the company and the sector. We are looking forward to delivering more projects that will help ensure reliable electricity supply for the UK as we transition towards a net zero economy.”

Spalding Energy Expansion project secured 15-year capacity agreement in 2016

The Spalding Energy Expansion has a 15-year, £22.50/kW capacity market contract, which was secured in the T-4 December 2016 capacity auction.

The new open cycle station is located on land adjacent to the existing power station, which has been operational since 2004.

Owned and operated by InterGen, the existing Spalding Power station is a combined cycle gas turbine with a power generation capacity of up to 950MW.

InterGen had received its original Section 36 planning consent for the expansion project in November 2010 from the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

The firm later secured a revised consent from the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for the expansion project in January 2018.

InterGen is also planning to expand the Spalding site to include up to 175MW of battery storage and build a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant with capacity of up to 470MW.