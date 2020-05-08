First diamond drill rig expected to commence on Florida Mountain high-grade gold-silver targets by 20 May

Integra to focus on high grade gold-silver targets at Florida Mountain. (Credit: Pixabay/Khusen Rustamov)

Canada-based Integra Resources has announced that it will resume drilling at DeLamar project in southwest Idaho, US.

The company stated that the first diamond drill rig is expected to commence on Florida Mountain high-grade gold-silver targets by 20 May. It will carry out high-grade exploration into the vein system below Florida Mountain.

Integra Resources intends to drill between 5,000 and 7,000m in approximately 20 holes at Florida Mountain.

Second drill rig scheduled to arrive at Florida Mountain in June

According to the company, a second diamond drill is currently scheduled to begin in June.

Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis said: “With enhanced operational procedures in place designed to protect the health of our staff and contractors, Integra is pleased to announce the resumption of drilling and other exploration activities at DeLamar.

“To mitigate the 4-week drill break implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Integra has prepared an accelerated drilling ramp-up period in May that will place heavy focus on the high-grade gold-silver targets at Florida Mountain.”

Primary drill targets at Florida Mountain include lateral and down dip extensions of high-grade shoots interpreted from 2019 drilling.

Recent high-grade results at Florida Mountain may relate to the historic gold-silver veins that were mined at greater depths from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s.

A reverse circulation drill rig is scheduled to begin drilling at War Eagle in July. The programme comprising of nearly 5,000m will focus on delineating high-grade zones adjacent to the results reported late last year.

The programme will also test a large soil geochemistry anomaly 300m to the east that has never been drill tested to date.

Based in US, Integra Resources is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar gold-silver project.