Image: Canada invests in energy-efficient mining technologies. Photo: courtesy of Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Canada’s mining and minerals industry is important to our economy and to communities across the country. Developing Canada’s natural resources in cleaner, more sustainable ways will create good, middle-class jobs, increase competitiveness and reduce pollution as we build a clean energy future.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $2-million investment in a Canada Mining Innovation Council initiative to develop an energy-efficient mining technology that will significantly reduce energy consumption at mine sites, cut costs and make remote mining operations more productive.

Crushing and grinding rocks into smaller pieces is the most energy-consuming activity in a mining operation. This project will test technology to replace conventional crushers and lower emissions, while reducing energy consumption by up to 50 percent and costs by up to 30 percent.

This project is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada’s energy, mining and forest sectors. The program is a $155-millioninvestment fund that helps emerging clean technologies further reduce their impacts on air, land and water, while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

The Government of Canada will continue to support energy projects that create a clean, sustainable, competitive natural resources sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

Quotes

“Our government continues to make investments to position Canada’s mining industry to lead the clean energy future. Through strong partnerships and a commitment to innovation, we are building the sustainable and competitive mining industry of tomorrow, creating good, middle-class jobs and ensuring a prosperous mining industry for generations to come.”

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources

“The Canada Mining Innovation Council (CMIC) is Canada’s national hub for mining innovation and dedicated to connecting innovators to catalyze transformation of the mining industry globally. The development and deployment of disruptive technologies around the world that will help achieve significant reductions in water use, energy use and environmental footprint are central to our vision. The Government of Canada’s commitment to innovation through the Clean Growth Program and Crush It! Challenge has been a key catalyst for kick-starting two CMIC led projects that are poised to transform the mining industry by significantly reducing energy consumption in mining.”

Carl Weatherell

Executive Director and CEO, Canada Mining Innovation Council (CMIC)

