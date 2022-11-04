The project is being developed under a government-to-government (G2G) partnership between Mongolia and India and is estimated to cost around $790m, which will be financed through a line of credit from the Government of India

Mongol Refinery executive director Dr Altantsetseg and MEIL hydrocarbons director P Doraiah. (Credit: PRNewswire/Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL))

India-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) has secured the Letter of Authorisation (LOA) to build Mongolia’s first oil refinery.

The Mongol Refinery is being developed under a government-to-government (G2G) partnership between Mongolia and India.

It forms part of the Development Partnership Administration initiative of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Engineers India Limited (EIL) serves as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the G2G project.

MEIL has agreed to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the new refinery in Mongolia, using advanced technology.

The project is estimated to cost around $790m, which will be financed through a line of credit from the Government of India.

Under the EPC deal, MEIL will build open art units, utilities and offsites, along with plant buildings, and captive power plants for the refinery.

The project, which is the first greenfield oil refinery in Mongolia, includes a pipeline and a power plant as part of its operations.

Upon completion, the refinery will have the capacity to process 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day or 1.5 million tonnes per annum.

The project is anticipated to create several employment opportunities, and support the local small-scale industries, boosting Mongolia’s economic development.

Furthermore, it is expected to reduce Mongolia’s dependency on oil imports from Russia, and help meet its needs for petroleum products like gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG.

MEIL’s spokesperson said: “This downstream project is of enormous importance and marks a critical turning point in the relationship between India and Mongolia and in MEIL’s expansion strategy in the hydrocarbons sector.

“In addition, the project will bring economic prosperity and energy independence to Mongolia.”