GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract to supply and commission fixed speed pumped storage turbines for the new Kundah hydropower plant in India.

Under the contract awarded by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL), the company will supply four 125 MW turbines for the new plant.

GE Renewable Energy will handle the design, manufacturing, supply, erection supervision and the commissioning of the four pumped storage turbines and motor generators for the plant located in the Indian state of Tamilnadu.

The company will also be responsible for electronic governor, excitation system, control and protection system and part of the balance of plant.

GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions president and CEO Pascal Radue said: “With the measures announced by the Indian government that support hydropower development, we are confident that hydropower is playing an increasingly important role in the electricity production in India.

“We are proud to contribute to this expansion and start this first collaboration with MEIL. We are delighted to provide MEIL with our knowledge and proven experience in hydro storage solutions that will benefit millions of inhabitants.”

Kundah hydropower plant is expected to be commissioned in 2023

The Kundah plant will be operated by the state government utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

The project is part of the initiatives backed the Indian central government to increase hydropower resources locally including pumped hydro storage solutions.

To be located at Kattukuppai in Nanajanad village in the Nilgiris, the Kundah hydropower plant is expected to be commissioned by September 2023.

