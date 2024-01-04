D&Z will provide maintenance and modification (M&M) services for TVA’s hydroelectric dams, gas, coal, and pumped-storage hydroelectricity facilities

TVA offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Credit: TVA Web Team/ commons.wikimedia.org)

Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) disclosed today that it has secured a contract from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). The contract, awarded to D&Z’s Maintenance and Construction division, encompasses the provision of maintenance and modification (M&M) services across the entirety of TVA’s hydroelectric dams, gas, coal, and pumped-storage hydroelectricity facilities.

Additionally, D&Z will undertake tasks such as scaffolding, coatings, insulation, asbestos abatement, and lead abatement. Valued at $985m, the contract has a duration of five years, with the possibility of renewal for an additional five years. The mobilisation phase is set to be completed by the end of January.

D&Z’s Maintenance and Construction division president John McCormick said: “As the nation’s leading maintenance and modifications provider to the power industry, D&Z is best positioned to deliver innovation, a cost-effective and flexible delivery model, and safe and reliable, quality services to TVA.

“With our more than 25 years of experience working with TVA, we’ve grown to be part of the fabric of the region. We’re honoured to further lend our expertise and ultimately serve the people of the Tennessee Valley.”

Leveraging its substantial expertise and a robust collaboration with union building trades in the surrounding Valley region, D&Z strategically maximises its resource pool. The recent contract acknowledgment highlights D&Z’s proficiency in sourcing skilled craft professionals, ensuring the optimal quantity and quality to effectively address both current and future requirements of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

D&Z boasts a rich tradition of community engagement throughout the Tennessee Valley, coupled with a well-established network of local diverse suppliers. In April 2022, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) honoured D&Z by naming it the 2022 Prime Supplier of the Year within TVA’s Diversity Alliance Program.

Within its Maintenance and Construction division, D&Z is dedicated to assisting clients in the power, government, and industrial sectors in optimising their total cost of ownership. This is achieved by delivering secure, first-time quality maintenance, construction, engineering, and specialty services, enabling clients to enhance their operational efficiency.