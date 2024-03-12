Approved by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the Spanish pumped storage hydropower project will increase the Tagus River's energy potential by seasonally storing the system's excess energy in the Valdecañas reservoir

Iberdrola gets administrative authorisation for the 275MW Valdecañas pumping project in Spain. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has secured administrative authorisation to build the 275MW Valdecañas pumping project in Spain.

Approved by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the Spanish pumped storage hydropower project will increase the Tagus River’s energy potential by seasonally storing the system’s excess energy in the Valdecañas reservoir.

Located in Cáceres, the Valdecañas hydro project will also have a battery system hybridised with the gensets. The battery features a capacity of 15MW and once fully charged, can reach 7.5MWh of stored energy.

The combined battery and hydraulic units have an energy reserve of 210GWh. This is equivalent to 5.2 million electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The Valdecañas pumping project will utilise the available infrastructure and the Valdecañas and Torrejón reservoirs without modifying operating levels.

Iberdrola stated: “The pumping project uses cutting-edge technological solutions by using a hybrid battery system allowing rapid start-up of the units in pump mode, as well as optimising the capacity to regulate generation or demand for the integration of renewable energies into the electricity system by combining the rapid response of the battery with the energy firmness of the turbine.”

According to the electric utility, the project has a minimal impact as the scope is solely electromechanical and does not need the construction of any civil infrastructure.

Besides, the execution of the Valdecañas pumping project will mitigate 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

The Spanish project is also estimated to generate 165 direct jobs and another 500 indirect jobs to promote skilled employment.

Furthermore, the Valdecañas project will have a significant impact on the economy of the area, with the involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises in the province of Cáceres.

