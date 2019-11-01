Ideol confirms once again that a floater built in concrete in local harbors offers the only opportunity to combine cost-competitiveness, serial production and real local development

Image: Ideol and Elicio partner in Scotland. Photo: Courtesy of Ideol.

Ideol and Elicio, a leading offshore wind farm developer and operator, have decided to join forces to co-develop floating wind projects in Scottish waters.

Ideol and Elicio are currently preparing a joint offer for the upcoming ScotWind leasing to be launched by Crown Estate Scotland.

Ideol has a proven track record demonstrating a unique expertise and unparalleled high local employment and high local sourcing capabilities with two floating wind turbines operating successfully on two different continents (Europe and Asia) since 2018. With this partnership, Ideol confirms its in-house capabilities and ambitions to take on floating wind projects from the early-stage development phase. Moreover and with its exceptionally compact, shallow-draft and market-transforming Damping Pool® technology, Ideol confirms once again that a floater built in concrete in local harbors offers the only opportunity to combine cost-competitiveness, serial production and real local development.

Elicio is among the reference partners in the Norther and Otary offshore wind projects in the Belgian Nord Sea. With Norther (370 MW ~ 50 % Elicio) and Rentel (309 MW ~ 12.5 % Elicio), Elicio has two operational offshore wind farms covering the needs of almost 250.000 families yearly. Elicio is also participating in the development of the Seamade offshore wind farm (487,2 MW ~ 8.75 % Elicio), aiming to be operational by end 2020.

Emile Dumont, Boardmember of Elicio NV, said: « Wind energy has significant growth potential and is at the heart of Elicio’s strategy to contribute towards a cleaner and cost-effective energy powered world. Further to Elicio’s unique expertise and experience in offshore wind energy, we are committed, with our partner Ideol, to making this tender a milestone in the Scottish offshore wind sector. »

“Combining the track-record of Ideol in floating wind and the experience of Elicio in offshore wind offers a unique value proposition maximising certainty of a successful project development, based on the effective creation of a Scottish supply chain, a competitive LCOE and a proven floating technology” said Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of Ideol.

