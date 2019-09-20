Nordex Group will handle the service and maintenance of the turbines until 2025

Image: Iberwind has extended service contract with Nordex Group in Portugal. Photo: courtesy of Steppinstars/Pixabay.

Portugal-based wind energy developer Iberwind is extending its service contract with the Nordex Group for 132 of its turbines with a combined capacity of 290MW.

Under the service agreement, Nordex will handle the service and maintenance of the turbines until 2025.

The contract is for 110 N90/2500 and N90/2300 turbines and 22 N60/1300 machines.

The service contract covers 70% of the wind capacity installed in Portugal

The extended service contract covers 70% of the wind capacity installed in Portugal by German turbine manufacturer Nordex.

Iberwind COO Rui Maia said: “The service contract with Nordex is a very important factor in adapting our operational costs to the current needs while at the same time guaranteeing our availability and quality targets.”

“The prolongation of a long-standing successful partnership with the original manufacturer to service our turbines ensures that this is the case.”

In 2001, the first Nordex turbines for Iberwind were installed.

Since 1998, Iberwind has carried out installation works of 31 wind farms. The company has been operating over 300 turbines with an installed capacity of approximately 730MW, which equates to some 15% of the electricity generated by wind power in Portugal and nearly 3% of the electricity consumed there. The output is the equivalent of the electricity consumption of over 600,000 homes.

Nordex Group CEO Jose Luis Blanco said: “Iberwind is a wind power pioneer in Portugal and today one of our largest service customers in Europe, so I am particularly pleased that thanks to the past 18 years of experience with us Iberwind has deliberately once again opted for our service expertise as a turbine manufacturer.”

In June, Nordex secured an order from NaturEner USA to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 400MW fleet of Acciona Windpower turbines in Montana, US.

The company claims to have installed more than 25GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and has generated approximately €2.5bn (£2.24bn) revenues in 2018.

Employing over 6000 employees, the company operates joint manufacturing facilites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the US, India, Argentina, and Mexico.