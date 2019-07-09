I Squared Capital, through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund I, has sold its interests in Kendall Green Energy to Veolia Energy North America.

Image: I Squared Capital sells interests in Kendall Green Energy to Veolia. Photo: Courtesy of Cytonn Photography on Unsplash.

Kendall is a cogeneration facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts with 232MW of capacity and provides over 90 percent of the district steam used in Cambridge and Boston.

“This is the latest full realization from our Fund I portfolio, which has over $3 billion in realized enterprise value,” said Adil Rahmathulla, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital.

Other realizations include Cube Hydro (one of the largest independent hydroelectric companies in the US) to Ontario Power Generation, Lincoln Clean Energy (a leading onshore wind developer in the US with 800MW) to Ørsted, and Amplus Solar (the preeminent provider of rooftop solar systems for the Indian commercial and industrial market with over 344MW) to Petronas.

White & Case served as legal counsel to I Squared Capital on this transaction.

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecom, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, Houston, London, Miami, New Delhi, New York and Singapore.

Source: Company Press Release.