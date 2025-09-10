Hydro One launches construction on St. Clair Transmission Line. Credit: outdoor photos/Shutterstock.com.

Hydro One has commenced the construction of the St. Clair Transmission Line, a C$471.9m ($340.8m) infrastructure project in southwestern Ontario, Canada.

Once operational, the St. Clair Transmission Line will provide an additional 450MW of clean energy to the region, enough to power a city of London’s size.

The project includes the construction of a 64km double-circuit 230kV line connecting Lambton County to Chatham-Kent.

It also involves expanding the Chatham Switching Station and Lambton Transformer Station and upgrading Wallaceburg Transformer Station to 230 kV by 2028.

The project aims to support economic and community development by strengthening the region’s electricity grid. The enhancement is critical for accommodating the rising demand for electricity driven by electric vehicle manufacturing and agricultural operations.

Hydro One chief operating officer Megan Telford said: “With today’s groundbreaking we’re building more than infrastructure, we’re taking another step forward to help power the future for the region and province.

“Each new line Hydro One builds is an opportunity for partnership with First Nations and to buy goods and services from Indigenous and Ontario suppliers. Together, we’re building a more self-reliant and secure electricity system to power growth in every corner of the province.”

The construction phase of St. Clair Transmission Line is expected to create approximately 70 jobs, with Canadian contractors Forbes Bros. Group of Companies and Black & McDonald leading the efforts.

The St. Clair Transmission Line initiative was set in motion in 2022 in line with government directives to begin early development work on the project. This was after public and Indigenous consultations.

The project forms a crucial part of Ontario’s Energy for Generations plan, aimed at ensuring reliable and affordable energy supply throughout the province.

The St. Clair Transmission Line is part of a broader network of initiatives that includes the recently completed Chatham to Lakeshore line and the ongoing Longwood to Lakeshore project.

These projects are being developed in partnership with five First Nation communities under Hydro One’s First Nation Equity Partnership Model, which offers a 50% equity stake in the transmission line component of the projects.