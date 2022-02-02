The green hydrogen from H2-Fifty will replace fossil-based feedstocks currently used at bp’s Rotterdam refinery and other industries in the port area

The 250MW green hydrogen plant in the port area of Rotterdam. (Credit: HyCC.)

HyCC and bp have signed an agreement for the further development of H2-Fifty – a 250-megawatt green hydrogen plant in the port area of Rotterdam. The joint development agreement follows a feasibility study which showed the project can make a critical contribution to decarbonizing industry in the region.

The green hydrogen from H2-Fifty will replace fossil-based feedstocks currently used at bp’s Rotterdam refinery and other industries in the port area. The project could help reduce CO2 emissions with up to 350,000 tonnes per year – equivalent to the average emissions of around 40,000 Dutch citizens. H2-Fifty can make a significant contribution to the Dutch and European objectives of making industry more sustainable and further develop green hydrogen technology.

James Patterson, Vice President Green Hydrogen Solutions at bp: “Bringing HyCC and bp together, in collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority, provides the H2-Fifty project with the opportunity to both accelerate significant emission reductions for our refinery and for our customers. We will use our integration expertise to help build and deploy green hydrogen at scale and H2-Fifty is one of the pillar projects supporting bp’s hydrogen ambition.”

Marcel Galjee, Managing Director of HyCC, added: “Scaling up green hydrogen production not only makes the industry in the port area of Rotterdam more sustainable but it also provides the Netherlands with an opportunity to become a leader in the hydrogen economy. H2-Fifty is a serious step in that direction and thanks to the collaboration with bp, we can execute this project successfully to support sustainable growth.”

The project will be located at the Maasvlakte in the port are of Rotterdam. In the coming year, the parties will select a technology supplier, further develop the design of the plant and start the environmental studies for the licensing process. This will allow a final investment decision to be made in 2023.

Due to its important contribution to technology development and CO2 reduction, the project is supported by the Top Sector Energy of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change and was nominated by the Netherlands for participation in IPCEI Hydrogen, a programme for important projects of common European interest.

Source: Company Press Release