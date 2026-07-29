The projects will use Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light technology for power conversion and transmission. Credit: ©Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have been awarded contracts by TenneT to deliver two new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) grid connections, Nederwiek3 in the Netherlands and LanWin5 in Germany.

The projects, announced under the companies’ multi-year framework agreement, are set to supply a combined 4GW of renewable electricity generated in the North Sea to onshore grids in both countries.

The announcement expands upon Hitachi Energy and L&T’s ongoing work with TenneT, which also includes the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek1 projects.

Nederwiek3 will connect to a converter station in Geertruidenberg in the Dutch province of South Netherlands, while LanWin5 is set to deliver power to Lower Saxony, Germany.

According to the companies, the combined capacity of these two links will be sufficient to supply electricity to approximately four million households in the Netherlands and Germany.

The projects form part of TenneT’s wider 2GW programme, which aims to strengthen the European electricity grid as demand for low-carbon electricity increases in industry, transport and digital sectors.

The two HVDC links are designed to integrate offshore wind energy into national grids, supporting Europe’s transition to clean power.

Both links will operate at 2GW each, using Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light technology for power conversion and transmission.

L&T will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore converter platforms and infrastructure.

Hitachi Energy Grid Integration Business Unit CEO Niklas Persson said: “As a pioneering technology and market leader, we are delighted to deliver our HVDC technology for Nederwiek3 and LanWin5, combining world-class energy and digital systems.

“Our strong collaboration with L&T, built on an agile business model, scalable solutions and synergies among projects, enables us to support TenneT in accelerating offshore wind deployment in the North Sea and Europe’s ambition to become the world’s first climate-neutral continent.”

The projects also align with future plans to connect the Dutch grid to the UK via the proposed LionLink interconnector, which could lead to the development of multi-terminal transmission hubs.

Hitachi Energy and L&T indicated that these ongoing collaborative efforts reflect growing economic links between Europe and India.

Last month, Hitachi Energy began work on expanding its South Boston campus in Virginia, US, with construction now under way on a new facility aimed at manufacturing large power transformers.