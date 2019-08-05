ABB will provide ABB Ability Network Manager Market Management System, a software solution for the electricity balancing market system

Image: ABB will provide its software solution for the electricity balancing market system for Hitachi. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

ABB announced that Hitachi placed an order for ABB Ability Network Manager Market Management System (MMS), a software solution for the electricity balancing market system. MMS, consisting of a set of advanced applications that support a wide range of market-related functions and a modern IT infrastructure, will be adopted according to the needs that are specific for the electricity balancing market, which TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. are developing on behalf of the countrywide Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

MMS will serve as a platform that enables market transactions in the electricity balancing market, which will be established in April 2021. There is an ongoing transformation within the electric power system in Japan and this advanced digital solution will be used by the utilities to enable efficient procurement of balancing capacity and energy. In addition to improving market efficiency, this system will also contribute to stable and reliable power supply.

“Hitachi and ABB will through the deployment of ABB Ability™ Network Manager MMS, enable efficient and reliable operation of the electricity balancing market,” said Massimo Danieli, head of ABB’s grid automation business line in the company’s Power Grids business. “The strong partnership between the two companies will support the advancement of Japan’s electric power system and its digitalization journey to build a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

ABB’s MMS has been accepted as a pioneering and innovative solution to electricity balancing markets in Europe and North America. It is a proven solution that ensures efficient and sustainable operation of the system while maintaining the reliability of the electric power system.

Hitachi and ABB have concluded a partnership agreement in December 2017 and started collaborating on multiple software solutions including MMS. Building upon this existing relationship, Hitachi and ABB are committed to respond to the need for digitization within the Japanese electric power system. In this partnership, the two companies bring their strength together to support utilities and energy companies in Japan. It’s a combination of Hitachi’s technology and know-how that has been accumulated by providing a variety of electric power equipment and systems in Japan and ABB’s proven software technology.

Source: Company Press Release