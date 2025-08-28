MPLX to sell certain US gas assets to Harvest Midstream for $1bn. Credit: BalLi8Tic/Shutterstock.com.

Harvest Midstream has signed a deal worth $1bn with MPLX to acquire a natural gas gathering and processing network in the US.

The assets involved in the deal are located in the Uinta and Green River basins across Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

This move is part of Harvest Midstream’s strategy to expand its presence in the midstream sector.

Through the deal, Harvest Midstream will acquire 1,126.5km of gas gathering pipelines and a gas processing capacity of 345 million cubic feet per day at the Ironhorse and Stagecoach. These facilities are located in the Uinta Basin.

The Green River Basin assets add 1,287.5km of gas pipelines, with processing capacity at Blacks Fork and Vermilion facilities reaching 500 million cubic feet per day. These resources aim to enhance Harvest Midstream’s operational reach and provide growth opportunities.

Harvest Midstream CEO Jason Rebrook said: “This acquisition is the beginning of the next chapter of Harvest’s ambitious and disciplined growth story.

“We are executing on a long-term vision to build a scaled, resilient midstream network capable of supporting America’s energy needs for decades to come — and these premier MPLX assets fit squarely into that strategy.

“We look forward to applying our operational expertise, commercial agility, and proven track record to deliver long-term value for our customers.”

Under the agreement, Harvest Midstream will dedicate approximately 12,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids (NGLs) to MPLX for seven years beginning in 2028.

The acquired assets offer 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity, operating at 52% capacity in 2024.

Once completed, Harvest Midstream will take full control of operations, ensuring service continuity for existing customers while advancing its midstream goals.

MPLX president and CEO Maryann Mannen said: “Evaluating the competitive positioning of our portfolio is a strategic commitment.

“The divestiture of these assets better positions our portfolio for growth, anchored in the Marcellus and Permian basins.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025. Its completion depends on standard closing conditions, including antitrust clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Last month, MPLX agreed to purchase Northwind Delaware for $2.37bn. This deal involves services in Lea County, New Mexico, increasing MPLX’s operations with more than 321.8km of pipelines and expanded gas treating capacities anticipated in H2 2026.