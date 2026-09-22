Halliburton has operated in Venezuela for almost 90 years and maintains several bases in the country. Credit: Brett Hondow/Shutterstock.com.

Halliburton has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Eneva and WESCA to advance energy development opportunities in Venezuela.

The agreements are aimed at supporting projects in the country’s oil and gas sector.

Halliburton will work with Eneva, Brazil’s largest private natural gas operator, to find and launch new development projects in Venezuela.

The two companies have previously worked together in Brazil.

A separate agreement with WESCA will see Halliburton contribute to field evaluation and development planning activities in Venezuela.

Collaboration between Halliburton and WESCA currently focuses on enhancing understanding of reservoirs and supporting decision-making processes with digital technology and subsurface analysis.

Halliburton Latin America senior vice-president Francisco Tarazona said: “These agreements highlight Halliburton’s efforts to help customers unlock value from their assets through technology, collaboration and execution excellence.”

Halliburton has operated in Venezuela for almost 90 years and maintains several bases in the country, providing established operational resources and knowledge of local conditions.

Earlier this month, Halliburton secured a bundled well construction and completions contract from Eni for the Cronos project offshore Cyprus.

Cronos is an ultra-deepwater development in Block 6 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.

The contract covers integrated drilling, well construction, automation and completions services for both exploration and development wells.

The scope covers cementing, coiled tubing, directional drilling, drilling fluids, the LOGIX automation system with remote operations and surface well testing.

According to Halliburton, this agreement will reduce operational interfaces, increase execution certainty and enable efficient project delivery for the multi-year development in the Eastern Mediterranean.