Hai Long has procured more than 90 percent of the steel required for offshore substations and is now making steady progress in accordance with the construction schedule

Hai Long project conducts 1st cut of steel for offshore substations, offshore installation to begin in 2024. (Credit: HAI LONG)

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project and the consortium of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction Co., Ltd. (PTSC M&C) held the ceremonial first cut of steel in Vietnam in early November for the two offshore substations of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3, announcing that Hai Long has entered the early construction stage. As of today, Hai Long has procured more than 90 percent of the steel required for offshore substations and is now making steady progress in accordance with the construction schedule. According to the project timeline, the offshore installation will be carried out in 2024-2025, followed by commissioning and grid connection in 2025-2026.

In October 2021, the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project announced, that Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C were selected as the preferred supplier, and officially signed the contract in July this year. The scope of collaboration covers the detailed design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the two offshore substations and their underwater jacket foundations. The first batch of steel will be processed during the ceremony, symbolizing the official commencement of the early-stage construction.

Steen Brødbæk, CEO of Semco Maritime, said, “The first cut of steel is a key step in this exciting project, which we are pleased to be part of in close collaboration with our consortium partner PTSC M&C and sub-contractors. We look forward to contributing to the realization of the Hai Long Offshore Project.”

Mr. Nguyen Anh Dung, Deputy Director of PTSC M&C, said, “PTSC M&C, together with our partner Semco Maritime and the support from the Hai Long Team, have made great efforts to reach this milestone. Again, this project plays an important role in PTSC M&C’s services sectors, and we will strive to ensure safety, quality, delivery as well as the success of this project.”

Felipe Montero, Project Director of Hai Long, said, “The first cut of steel for the offshore substations marks an important milestone for the Hai Long project, as it signals the start of the fabrication phase for our project. The offshore substation is an essential part of the Hai Long wind farm. Starting the fabrication as planned is important for the future success of Hai Long. I would like to thank our partners Semco and PTSC M&C for their hard work so far and for allowing us to reach this milestone now.”

The Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, consisting of Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 wind farms in the Taiwan Strait around 50 kilometers off the west coast, is jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. with a total installed capacity of 1,044 MW.

Source: Company Press Release