It is the second partnership for Gulf Pacific Power with EGPNA, the first being the acquisition of a 80% stake in the 350MW Rocky Caney Wind portfolio

Image: Gulf Pacific Power acquires stake in 812MW wind portfolio. Photo: Courtesy of Harbert Management Corporation.

Energy infrastructure investor Gulf Pacific Power has acquired an 80% stake in EGPNA Renewable Energy, a portfolio company that owns an 812MW wind portfolio in the US and Canada.

Gulf Pacific Power had acquired the stake from GE Energy Financial Services and Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA).

EGPNA, the subsidiary of Enel, will retain the remaining 20% stake in the wind portfolio and will continue to operate it. Financial details related to the transaction were not disclosed.

The 812MW portfolio includes five wind farms in the US and Canada

The wind portfolio includes the 235MW Chisholm View facility in Grant and Garfield Counties, Oklahoma, the 200MW Prairie Rose facility in Rock and Pipestone Counties, Minnesota, and the 200MW Goodwell facility in Texas County, Oklahoma.

It also includes the 150MW Origin facility in Murray and Carter Counties, Oklahoma and the 27MW St. Lawrence facility in Newfoundland, Canada. All five wind farms are supported by long-term power purchase agreements.

Backed by commitments from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and HMC affiliates, Gulf Pacific Power was formed to acquire stakes in North American power infrastructure.

Gulf Pacific Power has formed Gulf Plains Wind to acquire the 812MW wind portfolio. It is the second partnership for Gulf Pacific Power with EGPNA, the first being the acquisition of an 80% stake in the 350MW Rocky Caney Wind portfolio.

The Rocky Caney Wind portfolio includes the 200MW Caney River facility in Elk County, Kansas and the 150MW Rocky Ridge facility in Kiowa and Washita Counties, Oklahoma.

While the Caney River wind farm began operating in 2011 and sells its output to the Tennessee Valley Authority under a long-term contract, Rocky Ridge started operating a year later and sell its output to Western Farmers Electric Cooperative.

Gulf Pacific Power has also made investments in the 627MW Washington County Power, a simple cycle power plant in Sandersville, Georgia, the 550MW Desert Sunlight, a solar plant in Riverside County, California, the 1.25GW Northern Star Generation, a portfolio of seven thermal power plants in Florida, Nevada, and Pennsylvania and the 575MW Astoria Energy II, a combined cycle power plant in New York City.