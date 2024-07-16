Saipem awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia worth $500m . (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

Saipem has been awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia, under the existing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco. The overall amount of the two projects is approximately 500 million USD.

Specifically, Saipem’s scope of work under the first project involves the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a crude trunkline of approximately 50 km with a diameter of 42” for the Abu Safa Field, while the activities related to the second project involve the production maintenance programs of the Berri and Manifa Fields.

The award of these important projects further consolidates Saipem’s positioning in the Middle East.