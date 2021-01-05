The company has produced a doré bar as a pilot exercise using material from test spoil heaps on the property

The crushed rock. (Credit: Great Western Mining.)

Great Western Mining (GWMO) has achieved the first pour of gold and silver at its Mineral Jackpot property in Mineral County, Nevada.

The company has also produced a doré bar as a pilot exercise using material from test spoil heaps on the Mineral Jackpot property.

It also said that the success of trial proved that the concept to extract gold and silver from up to 12,000 tonnes of material available from 38 spoil heaps on the property.

GWMO has executed the trial at a facility in Mineral County where an initial load of nearly four tonnes of material was crushed and processed through a local laboratory.

To determine the optimum method to produce precious metals on a sustainable commercial basis, an analysis of a consignment of the same material is being treated and analysed in a laboratory in the UK, simultaneously.

The initial results of the analysis are expected later this month.

Great Western chairman Brian Hall said: “Pouring first gold and silver is a significant event for your company and we are very pleased to have met our stated objective for 2020.

“With the knowledge we have gained from this pilot exercise, which is still ongoing, and with first results from laboratory analysis due this month, we will be able to plan for commercial exploitation of precious metals as well as commence a new drill programme. We are well funded for our current requirements.”

In Mineral County, the company’s claims cover approximately 17,000 acres.

