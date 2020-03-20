The resource document to assist participants in the preparation of their submissions is now available on the Registry

Grassy Mountain Coal Project - public comments invited by Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. (Credit: Ben Scherjon from Pixabay)

The Joint Review Panel for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project announces today the start of a comment period on the Eleventh Addendum to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted by Benga Mining Limited as part of the environmental assessment of the project.

Indigenous groups, government bodies, the public and other participants are invited to provide comments on the sufficiency and technical merit of the Eleventh Addendum to the EIA available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (the Registry) at canada.ca/iaac, reference number 80101. Participants are also invited to make recommendations to the Joint Review Panel on additional information that it should receive prior to proceeding to a public hearing for the project.

The Joint Review Panel will consider all submissions from participants in relation to the environmental assessment of the project, including all previous submissions currently posted on the Registry. The Panel requests that participants not submit duplicate comments or recommendations.

Please forward submissions in either official language to the Joint Review Panel at IAAC.GrassyMountain.AEIC@canada.ca by May 4, 2020. Documents submitted or generated throughout the environmental assessment of the proposed project will be considered public and will be posted on the Registry.

As a next step, the Joint Review Panel will determine whether the information on the record is sufficient. If the Joint Review Panel determines the information complies with its Terms of Reference, it will proceed to the public hearing stage of the process. If the information does not comply, the Joint Review Panel will request additional information from Benga Mining Limited.

Source: Company Press Release