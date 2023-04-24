The Jesse-2 well, part of the Red Helium project, was drilled to 8,215ft measured depth, about 50ft above the gas water contact observed at Jesse-1A, which confirmed a helium discovery in the Jesse Field with 192ft gross gas column

Australia-based helium exploration and production company Grand Gulf Energy has announced the completion of drilling operations and the discovery of helium at the Jesse-2 well in, Utah, US.

The Jesse-2 well, part of the Red Helium project, has successfully flowed helium gas to the surface and confirmed a helium discovery in the Jesse Field with a 192ft gross gas column.

It was drilled to 8,215ft measured depth, about 50ft above the gas water contact observed at Jesse-1A, while monitoring geologic gas inflow.

The well reached a total depth in target Leadville Formation, and was intersected at 8,082ft measured depth in line with geologic prognosis,

It produced helium gas at maximum flow rates of around 30,000 cubic feet of dry gas per day, with average helium concentrations of 0.7%, and up to 0.9%1, with no water production.

The helium discovery at Jesse-2 extends the proven helium play fairway following a significant 1.5 miles step-out from the Jesse-1A well, said the company.

Grand Gulf acquired wireline logs over the entire gas column, except for a 44ft section at the base of the gas column with gas shows, due to tool clearance.

The wireline porosities indicate primary matrix dolomite porosity, with limited evidence of vugular secondary porosity, leading to limited reservoir deliverability.

The company suspended the well, and demobilised the rig, with plans to start preparations for the new Jesse-3 well.

Grand Gulf also plans to evaluate stimulation and full flow testing for Jesse-2, along with workover of the Jesse-1A well to enable future production tie-in.

Grand Gulf Energy managing director Dane Lance said: “With Jesse-2 the Company confirmed the extension of the Jesse discovery and its ability to methodically execute a successful drilling program.

“As with most carbonate reservoirs, our understanding of the heterogeneity of the reservoir increases dramatically with data and we have improved our interpretation and high-graded a third location.

“The Company also has a range of future inexpensive opportunities across the Red Helium project, independent of the Jesse-2 well results, with demonstrated well engineering and the drilling team to successfully deliver.”