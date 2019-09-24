The 250MW Mutkalampi wind farm is the second green power purchase agreement signed by Neoen with Google after the 81MW Hedet wind farm in Finland

Image: Google has signed 130MW Finnish wind PPA with Neoen. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay.

US technology services giant Google has entered into a power purchase agreement to buy 130MW of clean electricity from the 250MW Mutkalampi wind farm in Finland.

Located in the Central and Northern Ostrobothnia, western Finland, the wind park is 80%-owned by Neoen while Prokon, the developer of the project, holds the remaining 20%.

The construction of the Mutkalampi wind farm is expected to start in 2021 while the commissioning of the project will take place by the end of 2022.

Neoen chairman and CEO Xavier Barbaro said: “We would like to thank Google for once again putting its trust in us. The signing of this second power purchase agreement in Finland fully illustrates our ability to achieve rapid growth in Europe by capitalising on our experience.

“Our energy is attractive to an increasingly large number and wide range of buyers, in particular large businesses belonging to the RE100 such as Google.

“We are planning to step up our development in Finland and play a very active role in achieving its target of being carbon neutral in 2035.”

Other PPAs signed by Google in Finland

The Mutkalampi wind farm is the second green power purchase agreement signed by Neoen with Google after the 81MW Hedet wind farm in Finland.

The Hedet wind farm is expected to be operational by early 2020.

In September last year, Google had entered into power purchase agreements to purchase renewable electricity from three new wind farms in Finland, with a combined capacity of 190MW, for a period of ten years.

In August, Neoen had secured a 65MW solar project in Portugal in a tender held by the local government.

The project is 100% owned by Neoen and holds a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Portuguese government at a non-inflated price of €23.47 (£20.70) per MW.

The power plant will generate 130GW of electricity annually which is enough to power a town of 28,000 residents.