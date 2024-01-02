Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units (“Units”) of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) (“Canada Nickel”) at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the “Share Purchases”). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a “Common Share”) and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

Agnico Eagle has spent approximately two years evaluating the critical minerals sector, focusing on Canada and the regions where it operates, where the Company believes it has a competitive advantage. Agnico Eagle’s investment in Canada Nickel represents an early stage investment in this growing sector. Canada Nickel’s large, prospective land package and portfolio of early-stage nickel-sulphide deposits are located in northern Ontario, in close proximity to Agnico Eagle’s operations in the Abitibi region of Ontario and Quebec. Canada Nickel’s Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project has a large nickel resource and is expected to have a low carbon footprint. Aligning with Agnico Eagle’s well-established strategy of early-stage project investments, this investment represents an opportunity to establish a presence in an emerging nickel belt and monitor both the project’s progress and emerging technologies relevant to its development.

Prior to the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle did not own any Common Shares. Following the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle owns 19,600,000 Common Shares and 6,860,000 Warrants, representing approximately 12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 15.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the Warrants).

Concurrently with the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle and Canada Nickel entered into an investor rights agreement, pursuant to which Agnico Eagle is entitled to certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in Canada Nickel, including: (a) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Canada Nickel at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 15.6% ownership interest, on a partially diluted basis, in Canada Nickel; and (b) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person to the board of directors of Canada Nickel.

Agnico Eagle acquired the Common Shares and the Warrants for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Canada Nickel or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Canada Nickel that it owns at such time.

