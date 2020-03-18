The deal enables Good Energy to supply offshore wind power to more than 36,200 average households

Good Energy secures power from 210MW Westermost Rough wind project. (Credit: Pixabay/Bente Jønsson)

UK-based renewable energy company, Good Energy Group has signed an £50m ($60.7m) agreement with Ørsted to purchase power from 210MW Westermost Rough wind farm in the North Sea.

Located eight kilometres from the Holderness coast in Yorkshire, UK, the wind farm comprises 35 Siemens 6MW direct drive wind turbines with a 154m rotor diameter.

The latest agreement is the renewal of a 12 months contract signed by Good Energy with Ørsted to purchase 12% of the electricity output generated by the wind farm.

Under the three-year agreement, Good Energy will secure 12% of the output of the wind project and will also have any option to boost the share in the second and third years to 17% and 28%, respectively.

Good Energy CEO and founder Juliet Davenport said: “Offshore wind is a huge British success story and we are proud to play a part in that. Building on our partnership with Ørsted allows us to continue to build on our ambition to transition to a 100% renewable energy system, empowering more customers to use clean power and ultimately tackle climate change.”

The deal enables Good Energy to supply offshore wind power to more than 36,200 average households.

The firm has made more than 1,500 contracts with renewable generators, as part of its efforts to ensure that 100% of its customers’ usage is matched with clean power.

Some details of Westermost Rough wind farm

Began operations since 2015, the wind farm is expected to power more than 180,000 British households annually.

The Westermost Rough wind farm features an offshore substation comprising two main transformers, nine MV switchgears, two auxiliary transformers, two earthing resistors and other components.