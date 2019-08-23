The aim of the cooperation is to provide fast and first-class project development of offshore wind farm projects in South Korea.

Image: Officials from GRSSerFac and Horizon. Photo: courtesy of Global Renewables Shipbrokers.

Global Renewables Shipbrokers (GRS) from Hamburg is celebrating the start of a strategic partnership with South Korean wind project development consultancy SerFac. The aim of the cooperation is to provide fast and first-class project development of offshore wind farm projects in South Korea. GRS is one of the worldwide leading consultancy and shipbroking businesses in offshore wind, wave and tidal energy. As an independent advisor, GRS supports the negotiation of all contracts across all value creation stages of the entire project development. At the subsequent installation and operation stage, GRS, as an internationally operating and independent specialist shipbroker, takes on the chartering of all vessels and crews required as well as the contracting of all further offshore service providers.

“The moment for market entry to South Korea is ideal,” explains Matthias Mross, managing partner at GRS. “The South Korean government has ambitious plans for the expansion of offshore wind energy and will be providing us with a lot of opportunities in the coming years. Building on our experience and expertise, we can ensure that mistakes will be avoided and expansion targets achieved”.

“We are very happy to have found a partner with GRS who is experienced in wind energy on a global scale. The synergies created will enable us to keep on pushing our expansion in the growing offshore wind energy market in the Asiatic Pacific region,” Lim Nam-Hee, managing director at SerFac, points out.

Earlier this month, the South Korean energy ministry announced its intention to boost its renewable energy share in electricity generation by 20 per cent by the year 2030. This corresponds to an increase in generation capacity from the current 11,000 megawatts (MW) to around 58,500 MW. Offshore wind energy will gain in importance and its total capacity will increase by an overall 12,000 MW in the coming eleven years.

