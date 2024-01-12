The work will be executed from the Port of Nigg, which is a leading multi-user energy facility in the Cromarty Firth

Global Energy Group awarded Subsea7 contract. (Credit: Global Energy (Group) Limited.)

Global Energy Group has been awarded a contract from Subsea7, a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services, to fabricate subsea Spools and Anode Sled Structure for the East Kameleon project, an Aker BP North Sea field development.

The work will be executed from the Port of Nigg, which is a leading multi-user energy facility in the Cromarty Firth, featuring some of the UK’s largest construction and assembly shops, as well as significant laydown areas adjacent to deep-water quaysides.

Dave MacKay, General Manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication, expressed his enthusiasm on winning the contract:

“We are pleased to partner with Subsea7 to produce vital subsea components and sustaining the Port of Nigg’s influential role in supporting the offshore energy industry. At GEG we recognise the important role that the industry has in the global drive towards a sustainable future and the overall energy transition. We are committed to delivering this project with a focus on innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

The contract award adds to the growing number of fabrication projects secured by GEG in recent months, with its renowned fabrication expertise, commitment to safety and quality, as well as the world-class infrastructure at the Port of Nigg, playing a pivotal role in obtaining the work.

GEG continue to be at the forefront of the national energy transition supporting the UK’s net zero and energy security targets, while maximising opportunities arising from UK offshore energy industry. The group have invested over £120m in the redevelopment and expansion of its infrastructure sites, resulting in deployment of over 2.6GW of offshore wind assets, and establishing itself as the UK’s leading offshore renewables partner of choice.

Source: Company Press Release