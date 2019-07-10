The 2019 drilling program follows the signing of an option and earn-in agreement with Newcrest Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining, to advance GFG’s Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project

Image: North-South Cross Section Map of Brownfield Targets. Photo: Courtesy of GFG Resources Inc.

US-based metals exploration company GFG Resources has started 2019 drilling program at its Rattlesnake Hills gold project in Wyoming, United States.

The program is expected to include approximately 5,000m to 6,000m of core drilling, fully-funded by the Newcrest Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining, through its option and earn-in agreement.

GFG to complete the drill program in October

In addition, two drill rigs are deployed for the drill program to focus on testing moderate to deep gold targets proximal to the North Stock deposit and on greenfield targets. The drill program is expected to be completed the in October 2019.

President and CEO Brian Skanderbeg said: “We are thrilled to resume drilling at our Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project in Wyoming with our partner Newcrest. Our partnership with Newcrest has been excellent and the asset has advanced considerably with the culmination of Newcrest’s and GFG’s world-class expertise in Alkaline gold systems and the application of machine-learning technology.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to demonstrate that a robust gold system is present at depth where historic drilling successfully intersected high-grade gold mineralization over meaningful widths. The drill program is anticipated to be completed in October with initial results expected to be available late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.”

The 2019 drilling program is expected to cost a total of approximately $3.5m (£2.8m).

Under the drilling program, approximately 5,000 metres of the drilling in four to six holes is designed to focus on the brownfield environment proximal to and at depth to the North Stock deposit.

The remaining 1,000 metres, in two to four holes, are assigned for greenfield drilling on regional targets that are currently being evaluated and prioritized.

The brownfield drilling is expected to be focused on four moderate to deep gold targets; South Deep, North Deep, North Diatreme and Middle Ground.

Skanderbeg added: “As we aggressively advance our Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, we also continue to make excellent progress at our Pen Gold Project with our summer exploration program and plan to resume drilling late in the third quarter.”