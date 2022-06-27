The German government is planning to expropriate the portion of Nord Stream 2 in the country and cut it off from the rest of the gas pipeline, which was designed to deliver Russia natural gas to Germany and other countries through the Baltic Sea

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km long pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea. (Credit: Vuo/Wikipedia.org)

Germany is reportedly thinking of repurposing the troubled €9.5bn Nord Stream 2 pipeline for connecting to liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply from Baltic Sea ports.

The country’s economy ministry plans to expropriate the German portion of Nord Stream 2 and cut it off from the rest of the gas pipeline, reported Der Spiegel. The German magazine didn’t cite any sources.

If Germany implements such steps, then Russia will reportedly take the legal route to challenge them.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,230km long natural gas pipeline, which has been laid between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea.

In September 2021, Gazprom wrapped up the construction on the pipeline, which is designed to bring Russian natural gas to the European Union. However, the pipeline is yet to be used.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not go into operation following Russia’s launch of military operations in Ukraine. Scholz had also suspended the certification process of the pipeline.

Gazprom incorporated a German subsidiary dubbed Gas for Europe to own and operate the 54km portion of Nord Stream 2 laid between the German territorial waters and the landfall facility in Lubmin.

With the supply of natural gas from Russia decreasing for many days, Germany has been facing energy shortages. Germany is exploring emergency landing locations for LNG purchased on the world spot market, reported Reuters.

The country has chartered four specialised carriers for regasifying LNG at sea and sending it into onshore pipelines.

A landing site on the Baltic Sea is likely to complement those at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea. Particularly, eastern and southern Germany rely on pipeline gas from Russia and will benefit from the diversification, reported Der Spiegel.