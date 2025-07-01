GE Vernova’s LM2500XPRESS aeroderivative gas turbine. (Credit: GE Vernova)

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) announced it has secured an order for six of its LM2500XPRESS aeroderivative gas turbine packages from the Puerto Rican Equipment Procurement and Construction company RG Engineering (RGE) to help bring fast and reliable power in Puerto Rico. The six units are expected to modernize the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) power plants at Daguao, Jobos, and Yabucoa managed by the private operator Genera PR (Genera).

Puerto Rico’s energy challenges stem from natural disasters with Hurricanes Maria in 2017 and Fiona in 2022 which significantly weakened the island’s power grid. The six new units are estimated to provide approximately 244 megawatts (MW) in total with the goal to ensure a more robust energy system for the island, support possible peak summer demand and provide emergency power.

In addition, flexible and highly efficient natural gas fired plants can help Puerto Rico to increase its energy security while continuing to expand its development of renewable energy resources, including solar and wind. Under the 2019 Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act, Puerto Rico set an ambiton to obtain 60% of its electricity supply from renewable resources by 2040, and 100% by 2050” (EIA).

“These plants are being equipped with new, more efficient generation units, as part of a larger project to replace older, less efficient equipment,” said Winnie Irizarry, President & CEO at Genera PR. “This renewal is part of a larger initiative to modernize Puerto Rico’s power grid, focusing on improving generation capacity and reliability to ultimately strengthen electrical availability during high demand peaks and improve the quality of life for the Puerto Rican people. With GE Vernova’s aeroderivative solutions, we can feed in electricity quickly and flexibly at the request of the transmission grid operator and thus help to stabilize the grid in the island.”

Each of GE’ Vernova’s LM2500XPRESS power packages is comprised of a GE Vernova LM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine modular package and an emissions control system. With the capability to start in 5 minutes or even less from cold iron, these units derived from the aviation industry can perform daily starts and stops without impacting its maintenance cycles or costs and can help a better integration and compensation of renewable energy sources.

“GE Vernova is honored to support Puerto Rico with our advanced Aeroderivative gas turbine technology to modernize their electric grid while increasing its capacity to meet growing demands”, said Dave Ross, CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in the Americas region. “Our LM2500XPRESS aeroderivative gas turbines are very responsive and a great fit to help improve the reliability of PR’s electrical system while allowing the integration of additional renewable generation. We are excited to help support Genera PR and PREPA as it makes an important contribution towards the security of the power supply in Puerto Rico.”

GE Vernova’s LM2500XPRESS

GE Vernova’s LM2500XPRESS power plant is 95 percent factory assembled into simplified modules and provides a “plug and play” concept that is ideal to bring fast power to the grid, when needed.

For plant operators who need power in just weeks, the LM2500XPRESS can be installed quickly and offers the ability to ramp up from cold iron to base load within five minutes. Its plug and play nature can provide flexible power where it is needed quickly and efficiently. It’s available in both simple and combined cycle configurations, for 50 and 60 Hz utility providers. In simple cycle configuration, it delivers up to 34 MW and achieves up to 39.5 percent of efficiency. In a combined cycle configuration, it delivers up to 47 MW with up to 54.4 percent of efficiency.

The compact LM2500XPRESS units for this project will be assembled at GE Vernova Gas Power’s Manufacturing Excellence Center in Verésegyhaz, Hungary.