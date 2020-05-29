The modernisation project includes installation of a new rotor and an enhanced compressor system to increase the robustness and durability of the turbine

The modernisation project commenced in late February. (Credit: GENERAL ELECTRIC.)

GE has successfully completed the installation of a new rotor and a compressor upgrade on a GE 9F.03 gas turbine at Tirreno Power’s 1.2GW Torrevaldaliga Sud power plant in Rome, Italy.

Commenced in late February, the modernisation project aims to improve the reliability and availability of the equipment that provides power to the Italian grid.

The engineering enhancements are expected to reduce the impact of degradation that naturally occurs with time on the rotor components and improves their lifespan.

According to GE, it also reduces the risk of unplanned downtime and emergent maintenance.

Tirreno Power Power Generation head Alessandro Gaglione said: “With work already underway, it was crucial that GE complete the turbine modernization to restore the availability of our plant, which produces the equivalent of electricity consumed in average by 3 million homes.

“Relying on outstanding technical skills of the staff involved in this critical operation, we decided to confirm the work plan in order to make our plant promptly available for the national grid to help secure the energy supply in the country in the emergency period.”

According to the company, GE-built technologies installed in Italy generate over one-third of the country’s electricity.

Earlier this month, Terna selected GE to provide two synchronous condensers and flywheel units for the Brindisi substation in southern Italy.

Under the contract, GE will be responsible for the design, civil works, supply, installation and commissioning of two electrical two-pole generators Topair technology, step-up transformers, and generator circuit breakers.