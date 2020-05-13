GE to undertake design, civil works, supply, installation and commissioning of two electrical two-pole generators Topair technology at the substation

The GE’s synchronous condensers will help Terna provide reliable electricity for the country. (Credit: General Electric)

Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna has selected GE to provide two synchronous condensers and flywheel units for the Brindisi substation in southern Italy.

Under the contract, GE will be responsible for the design, civil works, supply, installation and commissioning of two electrical two-pole generators Topair technology, step-up transformers, and generator circuit breakers.

The firm will also supply all the electrical and mechanical auxiliaries and balance of plant. The scope of the contract also includes 20 years of planned maintenance.

Electrical generators to be equipped with flywheel units

Each of the generators will be integrated with a flywheel to respond to the inertia requirements from Terna.

GE will supply the synchronous condensers, which are designed to quickly regulate the energy parameters of the transmission network, regulate the voltage, generate or absorb reactive energy, and improve the energy factor.

GE Steam Power chief commercial officer Sacha Parneix said: “Terna’s role is crucial to ensuring reliable power to households and businesses across Italy. This project builds on GE’s long-term relationship with Terna and our commitment to supporting them as they work to ensure a stable grid for Italy.

“Our renewable steam power technology, including synchronous condensers, is helping to enable a clean energy future and supporting our customers as they navigate a dynamic energy landscape.”

GE said that each of the synchronous condens units supply reactive power of up to +250/-125 MVAr and 1750MWs inertia to support the integration of more renewable energy while helping in stabilising Italy’s grid.

For Terna, the firm will install the synchronous condensers at strategic locations along the transmission system to enable the production or absorption of reactive power to maintain stable power flow to the grid.

Last year, Terna has awarded a contract, worth over $100m, to Swiss-based ABB to strengthen the Italian power grid.