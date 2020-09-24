The company will supply a total of 187 wind turbines for Invenergy’s three wind projects in the US

GE Renewable Energy will supply a total of 187 turbines for the order. (Credit: GE Renewable Energy)

GE Renewable Energy, a division of General Electric (GE), has received an order to supply wind turbines totaling 576MW for Invenergy in the US.

The turbines will be supplied for three wind farm projects, which are being developed by Invenergy across three US states that include Michigan, Iowa and South Dakota.

For the order, GE Renewable Energy will supply a total of 187 turbines, which will generate enough clean energy to power 160,000 American homes.

As per GE, its 2MW platform has been selected by Invenergy. The turbine platform is claimed to have an installed capacity of more than 15GW, operating at average of 98% availability.

GE to supply 54 2MW turbines for Crescent Wind Energy Center in Michigan

Under the contract, GW will supply 54 of its 2.X-127 turbines for Invenergy’s 110MW Crescent Wind Energy Center in Michigan, and 30 of its 2.X-127 and 6 of its 2.X-116 turbines for the 166MW Contrail Wind Energy Center in Iowa.

The contract also includes supply of 97 of its 2.X-127 for the 300MW Deuel Harvest Wind Energy Center in South Dakota.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Wind Americas CEO Vikas Anand said: “GE Renewable Energy is proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Invenergy with these three wind farms.

“Our 2.X platform leverages proven, reliable technology and is ideally suited for this part of the country at a time when the world needs access to clean, affordable energy.”

GE has recently finalised supply contracts for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm being developed by SSE Renewables and Equinor.

For the 3.6GW wind project, GE has agreed to supply 190 its Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines. The contract also includes five-year service and warranty agreement to provide operational support for the wind turbines.

The Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbine features 107m long blades and a 220m rotor and is an enhanced version of the 12MW unit which has been operating in Rotterdam since last November.